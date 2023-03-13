"Naatu Naatu" song from SS Rajamouli's RRR is a winner at Oscars 2023. The track picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has won big by taking home the trophy as Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards. The energetic number is composed by MM Keeravani. RRR at Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s Live Performance Gets Standing Ovation at the 95th Academy Awards (View Pics & Video).

"Naatu Naatu" Wins Oscar:

