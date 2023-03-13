Woah! "Naatu Naatu" singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation at Oscars 2023. The singers gave a live performance at the 95th Academy Awards. It was a goosebump moment for all when "Naatu Naatu" took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Introduces the 'Naatu Naatu' Team From RRR to Perform the Song Live at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Actress Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'. The audience loved Rahul and Kaala's performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them. Take a look at the historic moment

Standing Ovation

Glimpse Of Naatu Naatu Performance

Performers With Host Jimmy Kimmel

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, and "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony. RRR at Oscars 2023: ICYMI, Check Out Energetic Performance of 'Naatu Naatu' by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at 95th Academy Awards, Gets Standing Ovation (Watch Video).

The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, "Naatu Naatu" won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for Best Foreign Language film.' Since then, RRR and "Naatu Naatu" are riding high on the global chart.

"Naatu Naatu" was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The song was also released in Hindi as "Naacho Naacho", in Tamil as "Naattu Koothu", in Kannada as "Halli Naatu" and in Malayalam as "Karinthol". Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that's a rage. Also, the culture of the country is reflected in the lyrics with every line evoking sentiments about the food and the flora and fauna of the nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)