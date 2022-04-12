RRR's Hindi version is still minting money at the box office in India. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan as the leads, the magnum opus in its third week stands at a total of Rs 235.09 crore. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is inching closer to Rs 250 crore mark. RRR Box Office Collection Week 3: Hindi Version of Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Movie Stands at a Total of Rs 231.59 Crore in India!

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR inches closer to the ₹ 250 cr mark... The long *extended weekend* - starting Thursday - should boost its prospects... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr, Sun 10.50 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 235.09 cr. #India biz... #Hindi verdict: SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/exLMO356rT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2022

