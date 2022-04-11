SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is just unstoppable. The flick is now eyeing towards Rs 250 crore in India. After Week 3, the movie has collected Rs 231.59 crore in total. RRR has been ruling the box office since the first day it has released in theatres. Earlier, the movie opened in cinemas on March 25. RRR Box Office Collection Week 2: Hindi Version Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 184.59 Crore In India!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#RRR is racing towards ₹ 250 cr... Has yet another heRRRoic weekend, with biz growing on [third] Sat and Sun... Will enjoy an uninterrupted run till Thu... [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr, Sun 10.50 cr. Total: ₹ 231.59 cr. #India biz... #Hindi verdict: SUPER-HIT. pic.twitter.com/lpsHQ4vBmS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

