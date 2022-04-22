RRR has continued to show impeccable performance at the box office. The Hindi version of the film has managed to cross Rs 250 crore mark in a span of four weeks. The total collection of the film stands at a total of Rs 258.51 crore. Acharya: Chiranjeevi Was the One Who Got SS Rajamouli’s Approval for Ram Charan’s Dates Despite the Busy RRR Schedule.

RRR Movie Box Office Collection

#RRR remains ROCK-STEADY in Week 4, despite #KGF2 juggernaut + reduction in screens/shows... Mass circuits REMAIN STRONG... SUPER-HIT... [Week 4] Fri 3 cr, Sat 3.30 cr, Sun 3.75 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.32 cr, Wed 1.13 cr, Thu 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 258.51 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/L67p7eyXun — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022

