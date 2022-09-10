SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was recently watched by Flashdance fame actress Jennifer Beals. She took to Twitter to not just shower praises about Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer, but even called the filmmaker ‘A Genius’ for the impeccable work he did. SS Rajamouli To Be Honoured at Beyond Fest 2022; From Magadheera to RRR, Director's Movies to Be Screened in a Nine-Hour Viewing Marathon at American Genre Festival.

Jennifer Beals On RRR Movie

Holy smokes. I just watched the epic @RRRMovie in a theater and my mind is BLOWN. The themes, the imagery, the ACTION SEQUENCES. Everything. @ssrajamouli is a GENIUS. Leaving the theater I wanted to workout, dance and meditate-all at once. Long live the revolutionaries! — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) September 9, 2022

