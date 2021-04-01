RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is slated to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. The North India theatrical, electronic, digital and satellite rights have been given to Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)