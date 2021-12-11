There’s hardly a month left for the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The makers had recently released the film’s trailer and it was a compelling one indeed and fans have been even more excited about the film. The team has started with the film’s promotions and one can see the lead cast – Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR – attending press meets. The pictures of ‘Ram, Sita and Bheem’ from the press meets that are going viral on social media platforms are winning hearts!
Team RRR
The team has finally arrived. Event all set to begin. #RRRChennaiPressMeet #RRR pic.twitter.com/iS6HFGsf7P
— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 10, 2021
Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR
Bheem, Sita, Ram
View this post on Instagram
RRR Press Meet
#RRR pressmeet at HYD#RRRPromotions #RRROnJan7th pic.twitter.com/5aWVcRthIe
— chaRRRanist🔥 (@charanist_) December 11, 2021
