Venkatesh Daggubati's action-thriller, Saindhav, is scheduled for release on January 13 during Sankranthi. Director Sailesh Kolanu expressed excitement, announcing the completion of domestic copies. Kolanu humbly shared that the last 20 minutes of Saindhav would offer an unparalleled cinematic experience, crediting Venkatesh Daggubati's outstanding performance. Overwhelmed by capturing the brilliance of such an extraordinary actor, Kolanu pondered if he truly deserved this in life. He urged the audiences to watch the film in theatres on January 13 to comprehend the significance. Saindhav Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Venkatesh Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Film.

Sailesh Kolanu's X Post

Just delivered the final domestic copies. Saindhav is yours now. I just wanted to share something with you and I am saying this with utmost humility and politeness. The last 20 minutes of #Saindhav will remain as one of the best pieces of cinematic experiences anyone could have… — Sailesh Kolanu (@KolanuSailesh) January 10, 2024

