Saindhav is an upcoming Indian Telugu action thriller. On 23 January 2023, Venkatesh and Sailesh Kolanu announced their collaboration for a new film titled Venky75 .On 25 January, the makers officially named the film Saindhav, revealing the title poster. The team confirmed the release date as 22 December 2023 during Ugadi. Production began immediately, with the first schedule in Hyderabad and later moving to Visakhapatnam in April. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the trailer was released on 3 January. Saindhav: Arya Joins as Manas in Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Pan India Film (View Pic).

Ahead of the release, here’s everything you must know about it!

Plot: Saindhav Koneru, also known as "SaiKO," has a dark past but leads a quiet family life with his wife, Manogya, and daughter, Gayathri. When Gayathri is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, requiring a costly injection of Zolgensma (₹17 crores), SaiKO returns to a life of crime to fund her operation. He engages in an intense battle against past rivals, including ruthless gangster Vikas Malik.

Cast: The star cast features Venkatesh Daggubati as Saindhav Koneru "SaiKO," Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Vikas Malik, Arya as Manas, Shraddha Srinath as Manogya, Ruhani Sharma as Dr. Renu, and Andrea Jeremiah as Jasmine.

Saindhav Trailer

Runtime and Certification: With a runtime of 138 minutes, Saindhav holds a U/A certification.

Release Date: The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on 13 January 2024.

Review: The Review for Saindhav is not available yet. LatestLY will inform you once it arrives.

