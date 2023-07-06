The much-anticipated Salaar teaser is here! This is the first part of Prashanth Neel’s film and it offers a thrilling glimpse of the upcoming action film. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense avatars, the impactful BGM by Ravi Basrur, Tinnu Anand’s dialogues and the mind-blowing visuals are sure to leave you excited for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film is all set to be released in theatres Telugu language along with its dubbed versions Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi on September 28. Priyanka Chopra Roped in Opposite Jr NTR for KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Next After Salaar – Reports.

Watch The Teaser Of Salaar Below:

