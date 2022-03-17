The makers of Salute have given movie buffs one of the best surprises! Salute was scheduled to be premiered on March 18. But SonyLIV shared that Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty’s crime thriller is streaming right now on its platform in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The crime thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews was one of the most-anticipated Malayalam movies.

Salute On SonyLIV

S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer on voluntary leave, is haunted by an old case he investigated. How far will he go to unravel the mystery and bring the truth to light? Dulquer's Salute is streaming now in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.#SaluteOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/TxFEAIpU1Y — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) March 17, 2022

