Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a heartwarming candid moment on her official Instagram handle. The photo captured the actress skillfully mediating between two endearing puppies. In the snapshot, the younger pup sits comfortably on Samantha's lap, while the elder one stands nearby, attempting to engage with its little companion. The loving dog enthusiast appears to be managing their playful interaction with grace. Captioning the Instagram story, Samantha wrote, "And there shall be peace." The netizens have since gone wild over the Shaakuntalam star's viral post, expressing their adoration for the tender scene with the puppies. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Adorable Work Out Video and Serves Monday Motivation With Her Cat Gelato (View Pics).