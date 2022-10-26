Karthi’s film Sardar hit the big screens on October 21 and it received positive reviews from the audience. The makers have announced sequel to the spy thriller helmed by PS Mithran. Sharing a teaser of Sardar 2, the team captioned the post saying, “Once a spy, always a spy! Mission starts soon!!” Sardar Movie Review: Karthi's Tamil Spy Thriller Leaves Twitterati Impressed!

