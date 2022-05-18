Parasuram Petla and Mahesh Babu had teamed up for the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and it turned out to be a blockbuster. The actor thanked the entire team and the filmmaker for giving him this amazing film. To this Parasuram responded to the superstar saying, “The love, care & trust you showered on me throughout the journey is indelible, Looking forward to working with u again.” Sarkaru Vaari Paata Review: Critics Declare Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s Film As ‘Mass Entertainer’.

Parasuram Petla & Mahesh Babu

My Hero,Coming from you means so so special to me..#SarkaruVaariPaata will always remain as biggest turning point in my life.The love,care & trust you showered on me throughout the journey is indelible,Looking forward to working with u again..Love you sir❤️❤️❤️ #BlockbusterSVP https://t.co/aX97Kd5ymU — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) May 18, 2022

