Mahesh Babu is currently in Spain shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. There are a few pictures and videos that have hit the internet from the sets of the film. From the stills it looks like the handsome hunk was shooting for a song. While the actor has sported a casual outfit, the dancers around him have donned a checked saree and can also be seen wearing colourful turban on their heads.

