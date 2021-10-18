Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao breathed his last on October 18 in Bengaluru. The actor who was popularly known for his role in the TV show Paapa Pandu was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments. The 84-year-old actor had essayed the role of Boss Balraj in the iconic show. He will always be remembered for his impeccable comic timings. His journey in Sandalwood had started way back in 1972. He had played a supporting role in the film Yaara Sakshi. Fans and industry members have expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media on the demise of Shankar Rao.

RIP Shankar Rao

