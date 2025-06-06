Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday (June 6). The unfortunate incident took place near Bengaluru. The Chacko family, including the actor, his mother, and brother,r were travelling in the same car and have sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. According to Onmanorama, the accident took place around 7 AM near the Palakottai region. Despite being taken to the hospital quickly, CP Chacko passed away. More updates from the incident are awaited.
Bengaluru Stampede: Police Take RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, Event Management Company Officials Into Custody Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede That Left 11 Dead
Vijay Mallya Shares How He Bought RCB for USD 112 Million After Narrowly Missing Mumbai Indians in 2008 Auction (Watch Video)
Elon Musk Demands Donald Trump’s Impeachment Amid Allegations Tied to Epstein Files
RBI Repo Rate Cut: MPC Decided To Reduce Repo Rate by 50 Basis Points to 5.5%, Announces RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Watch Video)
Delhi Bull Attack Caught on Camera: Man Injured As Stray Bull Lifts, Slams and Tramples Him on Roadside in Chattarpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces
Eid al-Adha 2025: BJP Led-Delhi Government Bans ‘Illegal’ Killing, Sacrifice on Bakra-Eid; Bans Sharing of Videos on Social Media
Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Dies in Car Accident Near Bengaluru, Malayalam Actor Rushed to Hospital After Sustaining Injuries
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father CP Chacko died in a car accident near Bengaluru on Friday (June 6) morning. The actor along with his other family members, who were travelling in the same car, sustained injuries and are being treated at a nearby hospital.
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday (June 6). The unfortunate incident took place near Bengaluru. The Chacko family, including the actor, his mother, and brother,r were travelling in the same car and have sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. According to Onmanorama, the accident took place around 7 AM near the Palakottai region. Despite being taken to the hospital quickly, CP Chacko passed away. More updates from the incident are awaited.