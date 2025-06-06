Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Dies in Car Accident Near Bengaluru, Malayalam Actor Rushed to Hospital After Sustaining Injuries

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday (June 6). The unfortunate incident took place near Bengaluru. The Chacko family, including the actor, his mother, and brother,r were travelling in the same car and have sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. According to Onmanorama, the accident took place around 7 AM near the Palakottai region. Despite being taken to the hospital quickly, CP Chacko passed away. More updates from the incident are awaited. ‘Was Like Verbal Diarrhoea’: Actress Aparna John Accuses Shine Tom Chacko of Making Explicit Remarks Around Women on Set, Supports Vincy Aloshious’ Claims.

Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Passes Away in Car Accident

The vehicle in which actor #ShineTomChacko and his family were travelling met with an accident. Shine's father, C.P. Chacko, has passed away. Shine himself has sustained injuries. pic.twitter.com/04sugL0jDT — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) June 6, 2025

