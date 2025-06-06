Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Dies in Car Accident Near Bengaluru, Malayalam Actor Rushed to Hospital After Sustaining Injuries

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father CP Chacko died in a car accident near Bengaluru on Friday (June 6) morning. The actor along with his other family members, who were travelling in the same car, sustained injuries and are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Dies in Car Accident Near Bengaluru, Malayalam Actor Rushed to Hospital After Sustaining Injuries
Shine Tom Chacko; CP Chacko
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 10:09 AM IST

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday (June 6). The unfortunate incident took place near Bengaluru. The Chacko family, including the actor, his mother, and brother,r were travelling in the same car and have sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. According to Onmanorama, the accident took place around 7 AM near the Palakottai region. Despite being taken to the hospital quickly, CP Chacko passed away. More updates from the incident are awaited. 

Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Dies in Car Accident Near Bengaluru, Malayalam Actor Rushed to Hospital After Sustaining Injuries

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father CP Chacko died in a car accident near Bengaluru on Friday (June 6) morning. The actor along with his other family members, who were travelling in the same car, sustained injuries and are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Dies in Car Accident Near Bengaluru, Malayalam Actor Rushed to Hospital After Sustaining Injuries
Shine Tom Chacko; CP Chacko
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 10:09 AM IST

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died in a road accident in the early hours of Friday (June 6). The unfortunate incident took place near Bengaluru. The Chacko family, including the actor, his mother, and brother,r were travelling in the same car and have sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. According to Onmanorama, the accident took place around 7 AM near the Palakottai region. Despite being taken to the hospital quickly, CP Chacko passed away. More updates from the incident are awaited. ‘Was Like Verbal Diarrhoea’: Actress Aparna John Accuses Shine Tom Chacko of Making Explicit Remarks Around Women on Set, Supports Vincy Aloshious’ Claims.

Shine Tom Chacko’s Father CP Chacko Passes Away in Car Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Bengaluru car accident CP Chacko Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko Mollywood Shine Tom Chacko Shine Tom Chacko News
You might also like
Weather Forecast Today, June 6: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
News

Weather Forecast Today, June 6: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
Weather Forecast Today, June 6: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
News

Weather Forecast Today, June 6: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
Bengaluru Stampede: FIR Filed Against RCB, KSCA, and Event Organiser DNA for Criminal Negligence
News

Bengaluru Stampede: FIR Filed Against RCB, KSCA, and Event Organiser DNA for Criminal Negligence
Bengaluru Stampede: List Containing Names of Those Who Died in Crowd Crush at Chinnaswamy Stadium Released
News

Bengaluru Stampede: List Containing Names of Those Who Died in Crowd Crush at Chinnaswamy Stadium Released
Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announce INR 10 Lakh Each for Families of Deceased After Tragedy Hits IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations
Cricket

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announce INR 10 Lakh Each for Families of Deceased After Tragedy Hits IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations
Cricket

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announce INR 10 Lakh Each for Families of Deceased After Tragedy Hits IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
nikhil sosale
5000+K+ searches
azad engineering
500+K+ searches
cams share price
500+K+ searches
nifty bank
500+K+ searches
north mumbai panthers
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
nikhil sosale
5000+K+ searches
azad engineering
500+K+ searches
cams share price
500+K+ searches
nifty bank
500+K+ searches
north mumbai panthers
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel