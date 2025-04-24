Days after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious accused her Soothravakyam co-star Shine Tom Chacko of drug use and harassment on set, another actress from the industry has come forward with similar allegations. Actress Aparna John said that the Kuruthi actor would make disturbing remarks with "sexual connotations" around women when she worked with him in the past. Her allegations come just days after Vincy Aloshious made similar accusations against the actor. At the actress's request, the matter was resolved internally, with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issuing a final warning to Shine Tom Chacko over drug use and misconduct. Shine Tom Chacko Admits to Drug Use Following Arrest, Bail Likely To Be Granted Soon.

Aparna John Accuses Shine Tom Chacko of Indecent Behaviour

Aparna John, who is currently in Australia, spoke to a regional channel and said that Vincy Aloshious' claims about Shine Tom Chacko's were "100 per cent correct." The actress said that he behaved "abnormal and erratic" during the shoot. When asked about drug use on set, Aparna said that she had seen Shine Tom spit out a mysterious white powder. Not sure what the white powder exactly was, the actress said, "White powder is all I can say as I cannot state with any authority as to what it was. It could have been glucose."

First Look of ‘Soothravakyam’

Aparna added that Shine Tom was always high on energy on sets. She said, "He moved around constantly, was restless, said things which had no logical connections, and if any woman was around, then his remarks were indecent. Like Aloshious said, his remarks had strong sexual connotations and were explicit. It was like verbal diarrhoea."

Shine Tom Chacko Apologises to Vincy Aloshious

Shine Tom Chacko had reportedly apologised to his Soothravakyam co-star Vincy Aloshious following her allegations of drug use and misconduct. According to Mathrubhumi, the actor said that his actions, which came out as inappropriate, were not intentional and were a part of his "natural style." He offered a formal apology to Vincy for his actions. ‘Support Our Film’: ‘Soothravakayam’ Producer Defends Movie Against Backlash Post Vincy Aloshious’ Allegations Against Shine Tom Chacko.

After things settled in the Shine Tom Chacko–Vincy Aloshious controversy, the makers of their upcoming film Soothravakyam released its first-look poster. The release date for the Malayalam movie is yet to be announced.

