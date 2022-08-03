Shraddha Srinath took to Twitter today (Aug 3) and announced name change. As the South Indian star urged all not to confuse her with 'Shraddha Das' or 'Shraddha Kapoor'. Along with it, she also informed everyone that her new name is - Shraddha Rama Srinath. Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru For Allegedly Consuming Drugs.

Shraddha Srinath Announces Name Change:

There's More:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)