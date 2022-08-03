Shraddha Srinath took to Twitter today (Aug 3) and announced name change. As the South Indian star urged all not to confuse her with 'Shraddha Das' or 'Shraddha Kapoor'. Along with it, she also informed everyone that her new name is - Shraddha Rama Srinath. Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Detained In Bengaluru For Allegedly Consuming Drugs.

Shraddha Srinath Announces Name Change:

I appreciate people who get my name right. So much. Even though your keyboard suggests Das or Kapoor, every fibre of your body tells you that Srinath is the one to type. I appreciate you. I see you. You are loved. — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) August 3, 2022

There's More:

You guys don't worry about this though ☝️this is for me. Just... Just call me Shraddha Srinath. Not das or Kapoor. It's a huge ask i know, especially for interns handling big film accounts. But please, do it for the sake of the journalism school you never graduated from — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) August 3, 2022

