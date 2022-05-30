Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Don met superstar Rajinikanth at his house in Poes Garden, Chennai. The Annaatthe actor watched Don and was super impressed by it. Also, after spending '60 minute' with the Thalaiva, Siva took to Twitter and called it a 'lifetime memory.' Don Movie Review: Netizens Declare Sivakarthikeyan’s Film An Out And Out Commercial Entertainer.

Check It Out:

With the DON of Indian cinema 🙏❤️ Met super star @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings.. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory..Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciations for #DON 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mG1Pgbrjb7 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 30, 2022

