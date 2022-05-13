Don marks the directorial debut of Cibi Chakaravarthi. Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the film has been labelled as an out and out commercial entertainer by netizens on Twitter. There are many who have managed to watch the early shows and have shared their reviews about this Tamil film. From SK’s performance to the narrative to music, everything about Don has been praised by the audience. Let’s check out some of the reviews below. Don Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan’s Campus Comedy Looks Like A Sure Shot Entertainer (Watch Video).

Pakka Entertainment

1st Half Review #DONFDFS: A pakka Entertainment from Kollywood after a long time. 🤗#DON will satisfy everyone, the feel good comedy scenes, #Jalabulajangu sambhavam, #Sivakarthikeyan's presence, @iam_SJSuryah sir's terrific performance, an over all successful journey. 🔥🥳 — SKFC_FRANCE 🇫🇷 (@sk__1704) May 12, 2022

A Must-Watch Film

1st review from Qatar… #Don 1st half complete entertainment 2nd half emotional… comprehensive commercial movie… must watch with family.. 4/5.. @Siva_Kartikeyan @SKProdOffl — AFZ (@farazLegend) May 12, 2022

Entertaining

#Don First Half Review : ENTERTAINING!! Second half will be even better I feel. Another successful film loading for @Siva_Kartikeyan.👍#Ayalaan will take him to next level league! #DonReview — . (@YASH_MP_FC) May 12, 2022

One Man Show

#DON - Half way into the film!! One man show. All about #SK’s alapparai & settai in his college. School portions looks cute. Film is getting into the serious zone with the Emotional interval block. Looks like a good debut directorial venture for @Dir_Cibi.#DonFDFS #DonReview — Vijay Josh (@vijaysaran3797) May 13, 2022

Commercial Entertainer

Don movie review - commercial entertainer cover with all pack of comedy, songs and emotional. Nice memories turn back to college days. Watchable movie. Film will run successfully on upcoming days.#DON #DonTrailer #DonFDFS — arun kumar (@arunkum25321938) May 13, 2022

All Praises For SK

