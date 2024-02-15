Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film unveils its title teaser tomorrow! The makers today took to X (formerly called Twitter) and announced that the teaser for SK21 (working title) will be released on February 16 at 5 PM IST. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. SK21: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Film, Produced by Kamal Haasan, Gets a Grand Launch (Watch Video).

SK21 Title Teaser Update:

