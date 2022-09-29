The recent incident of Sreenath Bhasi abusing a woman journalist during the promotions of his film Chattambi, led to Kerala Film Producers' Association temporary banning the actor. With this, WCC (Women In Cinema Collective) has now called out KFPA for taking an action against Bhasi, but turning a blind eye towards Vijay Babu (rape accused) and Liju Krishna (alleged of sexual assault). Sreenath Bhasi Put Under Temporary Ban by Malayalam Producers' Association.

View Tweet:

