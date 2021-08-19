The trailer of Sudheer Babu and Anandhi's Sridevi Soda Center is out! Helmed by Karuna Kumar, this village drama looks intense and power-packed. The story of the movie revolves around Sudheer as Soori Babu who falls in love with Sridevi played by Anandhi. However, as the two belong to different communities, the tale takes an ugly turn.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)