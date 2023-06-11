Renowned actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Yash, and Sumalatha enthralled audiences with an electrifying dance performance. The star-studded trio took the stage by storm, captivating viewers with their graceful moves and mesmerising chemistry. The occasion was the much-awaited "Hey Jaleela" song, and the actors left no stone unturned in delivering a memorable act. Their synchronized steps, coupled with their infectious energy, created an atmosphere of pure excitement and joy. KGF Chapter 2: Netizens Celebrate Success of Yash and Prashanth Neel’s Magnum Opus KGF 2, Trend #1ROCKYingYearOfKGF2 on Twitter.
Check Out The Video Here:
.@dasadarshan @TheNameIsYash @sumalathaA dancing together for Hey Jaleela song #Darshan #DBoss #AbishekAmbareesh #Kannadaactors #Aviva pic.twitter.com/cJHoKd4ofH
— Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) June 11, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)