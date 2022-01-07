Super Sharanya is director Girish AD’s second film after Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and it has received a fabulous response from the audience. Super Sharanya stars Anaswara Rajan in the titular role. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K Gafoor in key roles. This campus romance has opened to positive reviews from fans on Twitter. Many have labelled it as a simple movie with many relatable scenes and good humour.

Super Fun

#SuperSharanya - a simple movie which will worth your 2+ hours !❤ Lots of fun, situational comedies & relatable scenes, all worked well! Totally a enjoyable fun ride ❤ Don't miss this one!! pic.twitter.com/HUVKRMHjNE — Luminous & Friends (@LuminousFriends) January 7, 2022

Okayish

#SuperSharanya (2022) Good First Half followed by a Average Later Half. Although the length of the film is a shortcoming, to a certain extent the performance of the main characters made up for that defect. Overall it's a small entertainer to watch !! — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) January 7, 2022

A Well-Captured Tale

#SuperSharanya Superb 👌👌 Campus love story of Sharanya, it also captures well the bonding between the four roommates, friendship, humour and everything else that is needed for a campus movie. Director Girish made an excellent job on his 2nd movie after #ThanneerMathanDinangal pic.twitter.com/ebvDQd5p1T — Movie Trackers (@movie_trackers) January 7, 2022

Expectations Are High

#SuperSharanya Well maked 1st half. Comedies working, all of the cast performing well Getting that "Thaneer Mathan" vibes Again 🥰 Looking forward to 2nd half ! — Luminous & Friends (@LuminousFriends) January 7, 2022

Fans Are Impressed

#SuperSharanya #fdfs 1st half over...... Super 1st half. ...🤩🤩🤩🤩 Comedy worked in 1st half.. Well maked.... Songs ...dop...🤩🤩 Waiting for 2nd half .... pic.twitter.com/rt7xnBWLjM — ഏമാൻ 2.0 (@m_visakh_) January 7, 2022

