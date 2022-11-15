Allu Arjun shared a tweet and offered his heartfelt condolences to the Ghattamaneni family over Superstar Krishna’s death. The legendary actor of Telugu Cinema passed away on November 15. All Arjun mentioned in his tweet, “A true Superstar by all means . My deepest condolences to his family, well wishers & fans.” Mahesh Babu’s Father Krishna Dies: The Ghattamaneni Family Issues Statement, Says ‘He Will Live On Through His Work’.

Allu Arjun’s Post On Krishna Garu’s Death

Heart broken by the demise of Krishna garu. His contribution to the Telugu cinema industry cannot be described in words . A true Superstar by all means . My deepest condolences to his family , well wishers & fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. #SuperStarKrishna garu pic.twitter.com/eFhvkTa6Rm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 15, 2022

