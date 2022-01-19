Suresh Gopi has shared with his followers on social media that despite taking precautions he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran Malayalam actor and politician has revealed that other than a mild fever he is perfectly alright. He mentioned in his post, “I’ve isolated and quarantined myself.”

Suresh Gopi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)