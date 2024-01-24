South Indian Actress Swaswika Vijay recently tied the knot with her former co-star Prem Jacob. Sharing the joyous occasion on her Instagram, the actress posted a series of wedding pictures, expressing their decision to embark on the journey of life together. The couple, who had earlier confirmed their plans to get married this month, exchanged vows on January 24. In the delightful images, the radiant bride donned a pink silk saree, while the groom looked dashing in a white sherwani. Congratulations to the newlyweds, who radiated beauty and happiness on their special day. Redin Kingsley Ties the Knot With Sangeetha, Wedding Pics of the Newly Married Couple Go Viral!.

