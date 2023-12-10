Congratulatory wishes are pouring in for actor Redin Kingsley as he has tied the knot with TV actress Sangeetha. Yes, you read that right! The couple reportedly exchanged wedding vows in a close-knit affair in the presence of their family members and close friends. Actor-dancer Sathish Krishnan took to his X handle to wish the newly married couple. Sharing their wedding pictures, he wrote, “Happy married life @kingsely_redin. Wishing a blockbuster life ahead. And this is for real, not from any film sets.” Redin and Sangeetha’s wedding news has indeed surprised the fans and the internet. For the unversed, Redin, who made his comedic debut in Nelson Dilip Kumar's Kolamavu Kokila, is best known for his performance as Bhagat in the movie Doctor. His recent release, Jailer, garnered a good response from the audience. On the other hand, Sangeetha is known for her acting chops in movies like Aranmanaikkili and Thirumamal. Suriya 42: Actor Suriya Sivakumar Is Reportedly Playing a Double Role in His Next Which Marks Disha Patani’s Tamil Debut.

Redin Kingsley Gets Married To Sangeetha:

Happy married life @kingsely_redin . Wishing blockbuster life ahead . And this is for real not from any film sets . pic.twitter.com/P9dMgU2RSr — Sathish krishnan (@dancersatz) December 10, 2023

