The teaser for Kumari is now out and it is seems very captivating. The teaser shows Shine Tom Chacko reading a story about Kumari, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, and her life that took place over the years. It also shows glimpses of her and other events that took place. More details about the film will soon be out. Ponniyin Selvan–1 Makers Reveal Aishwarya Lekshmi’s First Look as Poonguzhali.

Watch Teaser Here:

