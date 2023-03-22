Kangana Ranaut had played the former Tamil Nadu CM late J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, Thalaivi. Despite the huge hype around the project, Thalaivi failed at the box office. Now as per reports, Zee Studios, who have distributed the film, are demanding a refund of Rs 6 crore from the film's producers. Kangana Ranaut Claims Diljit Dosanjh Supports Khalistanis, Warns Him That He Will Be Arrested Through Her Insta Stories.

Check Out the News Below:

#KanganaRanaut's #Thalaivi had released in September 2021. The film was based a biography based on #JJayalalithaa. While Kangana got a lot of accolades for her performance in the film, it didn't recover the money. https://t.co/T9FBUjd8Bv — ETimes (@etimes) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)