Thalapathy Vijay would be quitting films after his 69th project. The actor who announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February this year, expressed his interest to focus on politics in the future. Regarding his last film, several directors’ names are circulating. The latest buzz suggests that director H Vinoth, known for helming Thunivu, will direct Thalapathy 69. The film is touted to be a political drama, and an official announcement is eagerly awaited. Thalapathy 69: Vetrimaaran in Talks With Thalapathy Vijay To Direct His Last Film – Reports.

Thalapathy 69 Update

