Thalapathy Vijay has been trending since past few days, thanks to his upcoming film Beast. However, today (April 6), the south superstar is internet's fave after pictures if his along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stakin went viral online. Vijay and Stalin met and greeted at a wedding reception hosted by reputed film producer Kalpathi Aghoram. Thalapathy 66: Rashmika Mandanna Is Delighted to Work With Vijay, Shares Happy Clicks From Puja Ceremony!

Watch Video:

Here's The Viral Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)