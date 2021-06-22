Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday today. His fans made sure they flood Twitter with wishes for him.

Take A Look At All The Birthday Tweets For Vijay:

Happy Birthday Vijay

Sweet Message From A Fan

King Of Dance King Of Mass King Of Social Media King Of Box-Office King Of Swag THALAPATHY Vijay -The Brand 👑🔥#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Beast pic.twitter.com/9OnFqAAHbY — 𝑫𝒂𝒓𝒌 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆 (@DarkCarnage_18) June 22, 2021

True That

Thalapathy Vijay stands first in terms of working hard and satisfying fans 😊❤ Wishing you good health and success @actorvijay anna on behalf of @PawanKalyan fans 💐#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/VxKUGMAn5d — Twood Trolls™ (@TwoodTrolls2_0) June 22, 2021

Fan Wishing The Ustaad

Another Lovely Tweet By His Fan

Happy birthday vijay sir❤️❤️. Hope you have a great day and a great year ahead⚡.#HappyBirthdayThalapathy pic.twitter.com/jgpVcovS3j — Prajwal kumar (@Prajwalkumar080) June 22, 2021

The Iconic Thalapathy Vijay

HBD Anna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)