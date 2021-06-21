Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film has finally got a title and is called Beast. Ahead of the superstar's birthday on June 22, the makers unveiled the first look from the actor's movie. The poster sees Vijay in a formal look comprising of a white banyan with pants. He can also be seen holding a rifle in his hand. Handsome and how!

Thalapathy 65 is Beast:

