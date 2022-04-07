Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast which stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles has landed in trouble. You may ask why? as reportedly, the Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) has wrote to the state government demanding a ban on the release of Beast, alleging that the film shows Muslims as 'terrorists'. However, the actor nor the makers have addressed this issue yet. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast Trailer Gets Compared to Netflix’s Hit Show Money Heist by Netizens!

Check It Out:

The Tamil Nadu Muslim League called the portrayal of Muslims as people associated with guns and bombs, worrisome, as it sought a ban on #Vijay's upcoming film #Beast.https://t.co/sY7PaJuH9V — Silverscreen India (@silverscreenin) April 7, 2022

