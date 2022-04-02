Thalapathy Vijay's Beast trailer which was released by the makers on April 2 looks mind-blowing. Right from the BGM, action sequences to the actor's swag, fans are loving it. However, there's also an audience who felt that Beast's latest tease looks similar to Money Heist. Twitterati are with an opinion that the Tamil film has been inspired from the Spanish show. Check it out. Beast Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay Is Kickass As He Fights the Baddies With Swag in This Nelson Dilipkumar Directorial (Watch Video).

Is It?

Gurkha movie + Money heist Gandia character =beast — Nirmal (@nirmal1084) April 2, 2022

Hmm...

#Beast All credits goes to Money heist and Professor pic.twitter.com/42b52aRV1x — TMSV Talkies (@arivtweets) April 2, 2022

Lol!

Gandia's role in Money Heist is very much similar to the role Vijay is given in Beast, I sincerely hope this movie is not a low budget rip off of Money Heist#BeastTrailer pic.twitter.com/PuCYMiideU — KBFC 💛 (@DJ2022133520) April 2, 2022

Umm...

Haha!

You chose the wrong version of money heist pic.twitter.com/ijlLBWYKCk — Nitish kanna (@iamnitishkanna) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)