Tovino Thomas has many films in his kitty. And today (April 27), the superstar took to social media and shared his co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan's first look from their film Thallumala. In the photo, the actress looks damn cool in casuals as she chills on a yacht. Dear Friend: Tovino Thomas’ Next With Filmmaker Vineeth Kumar to Release in Theatres on June 10 (View Poster).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)