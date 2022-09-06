Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan's new Malayalam movie Thallumala which hit theatres last month on 12 August finally gets an OTT release. Thallumala is arriving on Netflix on September 11. Adrishya Jalakangal: Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan’s Malayalam Film’s Shooting Begins (Watch Video).

Thallumala OTT Release Date Confirmed!

Manavaalan Thug is on the way which can mean only one thing. We've got a Thallumaala incoming! 💥💪 Thallumaala is coming to Netflix on the 11th of September. #ThallumaalaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/7NnzDkHVE4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 6, 2022

