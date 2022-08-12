Thallumala starring Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko is out in theatres for the audiences. The Malayalam film released today (August 12) and it follows the story of a youngster who's ready to get married, but due to funny events in his life, things take a different route. Helmed by Khalid Rahman, early reviews of Thallumala by moviegoers are out and they look mixed. Here's how netizens are reacting to the action comedy below. Thallumaala Song Kannil Pettole: Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan Funk Up This Peppy Track by Vishnu Vijay (Watch Video).

'Commercial'

#Thallumaala Finally after a long time,Malayalam movie with fast paced making style and lot of commercial elements! First 50cr for Tovino Thomas. — Cine Bae (@Cinebae_) August 12, 2022

'Watchable'

#Thallumaala (3/5) : Started off well,lost the flow in between & final 20 mins comes out good. Making is terrific & entire movie is carried out on that. Cast 👍 Fights are top notch. Screenplay is an absolute mess. Over usage of songs.Technically Super Strong. Bgm👍 Watchable! — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) August 12, 2022

'Average'

an average/okayish script made very grand and entertaining by non linear story telling with awesome making and great stunt choreography, music work, editing and cinematography. Theatre fight scene reminnds the Kingsman church fight.#Thallumaala @ttovino pic.twitter.com/lfsSOQt0Dp — Sɪᴅᴅнαятн🌬️ (@21ddharth) August 12, 2022

'LIT'

#Thallumaala 1st half and climax 💥🔥 Slows down with 2nd half and ends with terrific fight on climax with good ending Action sequences are lit 🤌🏼🔥 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/YyMIwPgZ4e — Envole_x (@envole_x) August 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)