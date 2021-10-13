Malayalam film actress Ahaana Krishna has shared one of the best surprises for all her fans. On the occasion of her birthday she has announced about her directorial debut. Ahaana’s first directorial venture has been titled as Thonnal! The actress turned director has also shared the first look poster of the film and it features her as the leading lady. Ahaana, who seems to be wondering about something, is seen dressed in a chef’s uniform and is all smiles. The film’s music will be composed by Govind Vasantha and the cinematography will be handled by Nimish Ravi.

Thonnal First Look Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

