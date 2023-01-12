Thunivu focuses on a criminal mastermind and his team who form a plan and commit bank heists across Chennai. But the main motive behind their heists remains unknown. The film released on January 11 and bagged the second highest opening day spot for Ajith Kumar. The film grossed approximately Rs 21 crore on its first day. Thunivu Trailer: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier Are Total Badasses In H Vinoth's Heist-Thriller.

View Thunivu Box Office Here:

' @BayViewProjOffl's #Thunivu in Tamil Nadu bags 'Second Highest Opening day' for Ajith, film grossed ₹21 crore aprx on Wednesday in the state. pic.twitter.com/Xc3uZ7tVHk — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) January 12, 2023

