The third single from Ajith Kumar’s film Thunivu was unveiled on Christmas. Titled "Gangstaa", the lyrical video sees the superstar in dashing and fashionable looks. The badass song is sung by Shabir Sulthan and Ghibran. Even the BGM of the track is fast paced and awesome. Indeed, a supreme track by the makers. Check it out. Thunivu Song Kasethan Kadavulada Lyric Video: Ajith Kumar’s Swag Is Unmissable in This Cool Track That Also Features Manju Warrier – WATCH.

Watch "Gangstaa" Song:

