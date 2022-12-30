Seems like the makers of Thunivu are trying their best to create hype around their film starring Ajith Kumar. Well, as after unveiling character posters of the starcast from the movie, the makers have now announced the trailer release date of Thunivu. FYI, the flick's first full-fledged glimpse will be out on December 31 at 7 PM IST. Have a look. Thunivu: Ajith Kumar Owns Swag in New Poster From H Vinoth's Film, His Character Name Kept a Secret! (View Pic).

Thunivu Trailer Date and Time:

