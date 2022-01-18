Nivin Pauly, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan- starrer Thuramukham release date has been postponed, as per reports. The Malayalam movie was scheduled for release on January 20, 2022 but it has been pushed indefinitely. Though, no official statement has been unveiled by the makers yet about the postponement of the release. The film revolves around the Chappa system that was in practice in the early 1940s and 1950s at the Kochi harbour.

