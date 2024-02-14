Get ready for a fun-filled ride as the theatrical trailer for Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran was dropped today! The exciting glimpse promises a perfect blend of entertainment, with healthy doses of romance and comedy to keep you glued to the screen. The trailer sizzles with sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, raising the anticipation for their on-screen connection. Directed by Mallik Ram, the film promises to take viewers on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, packed with laughter and love. Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran to Romance Siddu in DJ Tillu Sequel, Check Out the Steamy First Look Poster! (View Pic).

Watch Tillu Square Trailer:

