Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela recently celebrated the success of their film Daaku Maharaaj by grooving to their hit song "Dabidi Dibidi". The viral video shows Urvashi dazzling in a saree and Balakrishna in casual attire, dancing to the track's lively beats. The song, however, has also sparked controversy due to its 'obscene' choreography by Shekhar Master, drawing criticism from netizens. In another clip from the success bash, NBK was also seen kissing Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen on the cheeks. Daaku Maharaaj, which also stars Bobby Deol as the antagonist, has generated considerable buzz since its release on January 12. Urvashi Rautela Slams KRK for Calling ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ Song From 'Daaku Maharaaj' Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Vulgar’.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela Dance Together

Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen Gets Kiss From NBK

