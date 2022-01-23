Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas took to social media and shared a monochrome click of him along with his son. The Minnal Murali shared a cute photo of his kid sleeping in his arms and it will surely make you go aww. Tovino captioned the image as, "My little superhero!!".

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)